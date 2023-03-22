Ludacris and Sarkodie cooking up international banger

Sarkodie has shared images of his studio session with Ludacris on social media

Ghanaian netizens are filled with elation as many chanced upon a video of Ghana’s rap Landlord Sarkodie and famous American rapper Ludacris jamming to good music in a studio session.

Ludacris although a rapper, has been spotted on many barber palor advertisement tabs because of his clean and exquisite low fade hair cuts, all over West Africa.



Sarkodie posted a muted video of them as a story update on his social media page, with the caption, “Guess who linked up after 11 years? @ludacris”. Another video captures both industry players bobbing to some music in accordance with its beat.

Sark Natives are thrilled but not surprised to see the link up between Ludacris and Sarkodie as they speculate another international collab.



