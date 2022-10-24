0
Lupita Nyongo rocks Ghanaian designer’s dress to gala

LUPITA NYONGO.png Lupita wearing Duaba Serwa's dress

Mon, 24 Oct 2022

Ghanaian fashion designer Duaba Serwa is gushing over Hollywood star, Lupita Nyongo for donning one of her collections.

In a post, she shared on Instagram, the designer couldn't hold back her excitement as she wrote a caption praising the actress and thanking God for where her hard work has gotten her.

“Academy Award Winning Actress, Writer, Super Woman, your favourite Actor's favourite Actor. The one and only @lupitanyongo stuns in yours truly… “our dreams ARE valid” what an uplift from God…” she praised.

Duaba’s picture of Lupita captured her wearing a black dress with patterns like triangle origami.

In one of the three pictures the designer shared of Lupita, she wore a similar attire to her sister while they posed by a wall.

Another post of the sisters captured them with Hip-Hop star and A-Lister, Jay Z, who stood right next to them clothed in a suit and tie.







Source: www.ghanaweb.com
