Lydia Forson becomes the lowest spender as ‘Santa’ Zionfelix takes her on Christmas shopping spree

Award-winning Ghanaian actress cum entrepreneur, Lydia Forson took her turn on blogger/vlogger, Zionfelix’s special Christmas shopping spree for celebrities.

The bubbly actress sadly could not match the record set by either Tracey Boakye or Xandy who spent a little over GH¢17K and GH¢5K respectively when they were taken for the shopping spree by the new Santa in Ghana, Zionfelix.



Lydia Forson who looked very hyped up ahead of the shopping which lasted for three minutes promised to get a lot of things to her home at the end of it.



Sadly, however, she could not match a quarter of what the first two celebrities who were taking for the shopping spree did.

Explaining why she only picked a few items, Lydia Forson said that she felt pity when she was picking the things because she knows that the blogger has kids to cater for currently.



Watch the video below:



