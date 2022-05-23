Lydia Forson chides her 'son' Oreo Forson

Lydia Forson mad over her dog's action

Lydia shares a private conversation with her 'son'



Popular actress creates Instagram page for her pet



The bond between actress Lydia Forson and her dog, Oreo referred to as her son seems unbreakable; however, she has shared a video that captured her disciplining her pet.



Oreo who recently chewed and defaced a 100 Naira note belonging to its owner was questioned over the act. Lydia who seemed displeased was heard reprimanding the black dog for causing her almost GH¢2.00 under the 'current hardship' in the country.



"Why would you do this, why? Is this food? There is no money in town, I could have used this money to buy food for you but you decided to chew it," she said to Oreo.

Oreo Forson also has a personal Instagram page created by its mummy, Lydia Forson, who from time to time shares photos and videos of her pet.



One of the posts that captured the two together read: "Look at mummy exposing my jewels. These humans don’t respect! Still love you mummy."



The dog currently has a total of 2,793 followers on his social media platform.



