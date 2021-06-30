Lydia Forson decry why most things in Ghana are priced in dollars

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson has decried why most of the things in the country are priced in dollars.

In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, the popular actress was not happy about the development.



From rent, hotel, enjoyment and other things, Lydia couldn’t fathom why they are priced in dollars.



She bemoaned that Ghana is almost not for Ghanaians anymore.



The actress added that one must strive to pay these things in dollars.



Lydia Forson wrote: “I need to understand what goes into pricing anything in this country and why MOST are priced in dollars. Rent: DOLLARS Hotel: DOLLARS Enjoyment: DOLLARS. It’s almost as if Ghana is not for Ghanaians anymore.

“And to afford anything you must earn or be able to pay DOLLARS?!”



