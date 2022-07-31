2
Lydia Forson laments official silence amid looming SIM registration deadline

Lydia Forson

Sun, 31 Jul 2022

Actress and businesswoman Lydia Forson has reiterated calls for Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful to extend a deadline for SIM card registration.

She made the call via tweets posted on July 30, 2022, barely hour to the deadline after which unregistered cards are to be blocked without fail according to the Minister.

"So people in power are watching scores of Ghanaians, who’re already struggling; to leave their jobs, stand in line for long hours to register for a sim & ghana card?

"On top they’re waiting until the 11th hour to let people know if there’s an extension?" her tweet read.

Concerns had been raised about the failure of many people to register because they are yet to receive their Ghana Cards which is the only acceptable national identification card for the purpose.

The SIM card registration is scheduled to end on July 31, 2022. The exercise which began on October 1, 2021, was originally scheduled to end on March 31, 2022. It was, however, extended to July 31, 2022, because many were yet to receive their Ghana Cards.

Although the narrative has not changed, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister for Communications and Digitalization, has without mincing words stated that the deadline will not be extended for a second time.

She suggested that many people became reluctant to register their SIM when the deadline was extended.

