5
Menu
Entertainment

Lydia Forson’s encounter with a mystery man that left her awed

LYDIA FORSON YELLOW.png Lydia Forson

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lydia Forson admits “I’m conditioned due to my bad experiences to always have my guard up when it comes to meeting people” but her encounter with an unidentified man in a shop has had an influence on her, hence, her decision to “focus on the positive until proven otherwise.”

The actress has in a series of tweets, Thursday, detailed what ensued between her and the said man, disclosing that he did not only pay for the items she bought from the shop but appreciated her activism while encouraging her to be resolute in the face of adversities.

Lydia Forson, an avid social media user who has been a staunch critic of governments and a human right advocate said although she insisted she would pay for the items, the man’s inflexible desire to take care of the bill made her give in eventually. As if that was not enough, the man, according to the actress, escorted her to her car while wheeling the cart.

Surprisingly, the man did not ask for anything in return; not even a photograph.

In her appreciation post sighted by GhanaWeb, an awestruck Lydia Forson said: “To the kind gentleman who paid for my groceries today, wheeled my cart to the car, and left without asking for anything in return, I just want to say THANK YOU. The last thing he said before leaving was ‘I just need you to know some of us see and appreciate everything you do’”.

Below are her tweets.







Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
We are building NDC as a 'war machinery' - Ofosu Ampofo declares
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
How a gravedigger was busted whiles trying to sell body parts for GH¢400
US embassy petitioned over alleged deportation of presidential staffer
Man goes blind in an attempt to kill prayerful mother with ‘juju’
Let's pray for Akufo-Addo, Ghana needs divine intervention - Anyidoho
Presidential staffer allegedly paid almost US$10,000 for 24-hour trip to New York
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours
Related Articles: