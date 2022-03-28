0
Lydia Forson’s take on Will Smith’s slap incident at Oscars

Lydia Forson Bored Actress, Lydia Forson

Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars

Actor apologises for slapping Rock

Lydia Forson shares her view on Oscar assault

Although Lydia Forson has neither condemned nor applauded Will Smith for assaulting Chris Rock at the Oscars, the Ghanaian female actress has indicated that people digest jokes differently.

“There’s no manual that states that just because you find a joke funny everyone else should,” her tweet, Monday, read.

Will Smith has been in the trends after he slapped Chris Rock on the Oscar stage, Sunday. Before the actor won his first-ever Academy Award in the history of the scheme, he assaulted Chris Rock as he took offence to a joke the comedian and presenter told about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

"Jada I love you, 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it,” said Chris Rock amidst laughter from the audience, including Will Smith who later walked to the stage and slapped Chris Rock – an incident that shocked the audience.

“Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me,” said Rock.

Will Smith who had returned to his seat retorted, “Keep my wife's name out your f**king mouth.”

Some have argued that Will Smith took offence because his wife, Pinkett Smith, in 2018 opened up about her struggle with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that leads to hair loss.

Responding to the incident, Lydia Forson queried Rock, saying: “How are you going to do a whole documentary on #goodhair and have such #badhair jokes?”

In 2009, Chris Rock produced a documentary dubbed ‘Good Hair’. According to him, the decision was informed after his daughter got upset that she didn’t have “good hair.”





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
