Lydia Forson sends advice to Shatta Wale over rape allegation

Actress Lydia Forson

Popular actress Lydia Forson has reached out to dancehall singer Shatta Wale over rape allegations levelled against him by Burna Boy.

It could be recalled that Shatta Wale and Burna Boy were engaged in banter online where they revealed dirty secrets about each other.



Burna accused Shatta Wale of trying to rape a girl he brought to Ghana back in the days. He also threatened to beat him should they paths cross.



The rape claim made against Shatta Wale wasn’t welcomed well by some social media users and some feminists.



Some of them who took to social media expressed anger over how the two artistes who should have known better were playing with an attempted rape allegation.



In the midst of the hullabaloo, Lydia Forson has revealed that she personally called Shatta Wale on phone to speak to him.

She added that they didn’t agree on certain things but the talk was worth it.



You have failed big time to step on this side of my tail.. This girl you are quarreling with me about knows I never had anything to do with her ..



Am too loyal for that … — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) January 2, 2022