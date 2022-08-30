Lydia Forson slams Gabby Otchere-Darko over needless comparison

Lydia Forson descends on Gabby Otchere-Darko

Outspoken Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, has slammed one of the leading members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko, for stating that the country is in crisis.

On August 30, 2022, Gabby tweeted, “Yes, indeed, Ghana is in crisis. Most countries are in crisis now though levels differ. What matters most is how we come out of it.



“And, I remain an incurably stubborn optimist (based on knowledge) that Nana Akufo-Addo and his team will lead us to come out of this even stronger!”



Reacting to Gabby's statement, Lydia asked the lawyer and leading member of the ruling party not to compare the crises Ghana was experiencing to other countries.



“I’m an optimist NOT because I believe in this government, but because I need to believe that things will get better.



“You should NOT compare the crises we’re to others, because OURS was mostly self-inflicted. And you continue to ignore sound advice cuz of pride,” he added.

This follows a case made by Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko to trade in gold to sustain Ghana’s economy in the current economic climate.



He asserted that Ukraine which accounts for only 50 tonnes of gold deposits recently sold US$12.4 billion of gold reserves following tensions with Russia.



In a post shared on Twitter, Gabby Otchere-Darko argued that Ghana produces more gold from its vast gold deposits whereas the country currently does not have enough gold reserves.



Following this assertion, some users on Twitter have questioned whether Gabby Otchere-Darko is making a case for the re-introduction of the controversial Agyapa Royalties transaction.



