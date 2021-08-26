Lying about your age only brings quicker death - Apostle Paul Kofi Agyekum

Apostle Paul Kofi Agyekum, Ghanaian televangelist

Source: Nana Ama Nuakoh, Contributor

Apostle Paul Kofi Agyekum, a Ghanaian televangelist and counselor, has addressed how problematic "age-reduction" has become on a global scale and its impact on young relationships in particular.

Age, according to Apostle Agyekum, is very relevant in most relationships and one's life. Although the Bible does not state any specific detail about the age difference between people in relationships, it does play a vital role.



In an interview with Nana Tofiakwa on the 'Tie bi' Show on Oyerepa television station, monitored by Skbeatz Records, he revealed how "age reduction" (lying about one's age) has currently become one of the causes of death of some people in the UK.



Apostle Paul Kofi Agyekum has lived many years in the UK, and per his observation, a number of people have died due to this reason.

According to him, various drugs in the UK are administered to people based on their ages, which is detrimental to people who lie about their ages.



Due to their tendency to exaggerate their ages for reasons that are only known to them, medications that are not intended for their actual ages begin to function against them, leading them to die sooner.