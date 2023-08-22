Lynx Entertainment ventures into film production with release of ‘Prophet Baddo’

A section of the cast and crew

Source: Lynx Entertainment

Renowned music management company, Lynx Entertainment, has taken a giant step into the film industry with the release of a TV series.

The leading record label, which now doubles as a movie production house, is out with a film titled ‘Prophet Baddo’.



This new TV series which is available on Lynx TV Youtube channel, stars Richmond Amoakoh, popularly known as Lawyer Nti, as lead character.



‘Prophet Baddo’, written by Richmond himself, tells the intense yet humorous story of a random gentleman turned prophet in an attempt to escape his woes.



The juxtaposition of desperation and faith will take viewers on a thrilling and entertaining journey with an exciting cast of seasoned actors, including Fiifi Coleman, Princess Nkrumah, Andy Tetteh, Andrew Tandoh, Henry Agbai, and more.

‘Prophet Baddo’ was first premiered at the Silverbird Cinemas on July 21st, 2023, followed by a screening at the Golden Eagle Cinema in Kumasi on July 22nd.



The TV series is a Tigon Creative Studios production, an affiliate company of Lynx TV and Lynx Entertainment.



