1
Menu
Entertainment

Lynx signee Kasar releases first single ‘Oyibo’

Kasar Lynx.png A scene from the video

Thu, 23 Mar 2023 Source: Lynx Entertainment

Singer and songwriter, Kasar is out with a new song titled ‘Oyibo’, which details his breakup experience.

The Lynx Entertainment signee enchants listeners with his smooth vocal delivery while recalling his time with an ex-lover.

‘Oyibo’ was produced by the veteran, Richie Mensah of Lynx Entertainment.

Kasar accompanies the track with a visualizer on YouTube and the audio available on all streaming platforms.

Listen and enjoy ‘Oyibo’ by Lynx’s new wonder boy, Kasar, as we anticipate the official music video.

Source: Lynx Entertainment
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MP points out Adakabre's 'lies' over Bawumia's Kejetia market visit
US warns Uganda of potential 'repercussions' if LGBTQ law takes effect
Wife of Anthony Boakye barred from observing widowhood rites
Akufo-Addo wants to convert EC into NPP HQ annex - Ablakwa
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
MPs were paid 'appearance fee' to follow Bawumia to Akwasidae – Alan camp alleges
Kwabena Agyapong slams LGBTQI+ members
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya