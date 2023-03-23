Lynx signee Kasar releases first single ‘Oyibo’

Thu, 23 Mar 2023 Source: Lynx Entertainment
Singer and songwriter, Kasar is out with a new song titled ‘Oyibo’, which details his breakup experience.
The Lynx Entertainment signee enchants listeners with his smooth vocal delivery while recalling his time with an ex-lover.
‘Oyibo’ was produced by the veteran, Richie Mensah of Lynx Entertainment.
Kasar accompanies the track with a visualizer on YouTube and the audio available on all streaming platforms.
Listen and enjoy ‘Oyibo’ by Lynx’s new wonder boy, Kasar, as we anticipate the official music video.
