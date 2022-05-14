Lyrical Joe elated to reach the pinnacle of Ghanaian rap

Lyrical Joe also won ''Best Rap Performance'' at this year's VGMA

Reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Best Rapper of the Year, Lyrical Joe has expressed delight with his steady progress in the music industry having started this journey more than eight years ago.

Lyrical Joe also won ''Best Rap Performance'' at this year's VGMA with his "5th August" song, beating off competition from the likes of Sarkodie, Strongman, Obibini, Amerado, and Teephlow.



Speaking in an interview with GNA Entertainment, Lyrical Joe noted that his steady rise to the top of Ghanaian rap music had been challenging, especially with his style, but was delighted that Ghanaians are gradually accepting him.



''I am really happy that Ghanaians are tuning into my style. We have come very far to win this award, and it shows how bright the future is and fans should expect more fire, "he said.

Lyrical Joe went on to say that he hopes to get more collaborations in the near future, as well as dropping bangers for music loving fans.



The rap sensation is currently promoting his new single ''Win Win'' featuring Kelyvnboy which is available across various streaming platforms.