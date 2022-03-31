Lyrical Joe is entitled to his opinion, Amerado won fairly – Sadiq on Best Rapper controversy

Amerado's 'Best rapper' title has been challenged by Lyrical Joe

Amerado’s win as the Best Rapper at the 3Music Awards 2022, has been challenged by Lyrical Joe as he believes that he(Joe) deserves to be the rightful king of rap.

But Sadiq, CEO of 3Music Awards, thinks every nominee deserves a win.



After Amerado was crowned Best rapper at the just ended 3Music awards, Ghanaians including Lyrical Joe took to social media to contest his victory.



Sadiq Abu, head of the awards scheme, shared his thoughts on the contestation with Berla Mundi on TV3’s New Day and said,



“It’s usual with awards. That’s his opinion. He’s entitled to it. Regardless, Lyrical Joe is a fantastic rapper. Pound for pound, that’s one of the best rappers we have in this space. So it’s understandable. And the category this year was very tight Everybody deserved to win. Sarkodie was in there. Amerado was in there. Lyrical Joe himself was in there.”

Sadiq however, acknowledged Amerado as the rightful winner of the coveted prize.



“It was very tight in terms of merit, but Amerado also had a very good year as a rapper last year. So, I’m not surprised. I think that all of them deserved to win. And anybody that won, I think won it fairly.



"Look, there’s this new guy that we found. I know somebody tweeted, who’s this Joe Kay guy? Who’s he? Is he a better rapper than this person? If you guys will take your time and go and listen to the song that got him nominated. And you really understand rap, you would probably be restrained in the conversation you are having,” Sadiq concluded.