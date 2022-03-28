Lyrical Joe spits bars, fights 3Music Awards and Amerado

Amerado, Lyrical Joe

3Music Awards '22 held

Amerado wins Best Rapper award



Lyrical Joe insists he is the best rapper



Lyrical Joe, having lost the Rapper of the Year award at the 5th edition of 3Music Awards to Amerado, is unhappy with the organisers of the event and has released a song to register his displeasure.



The rapper shared snippets of the freestyle on his social media handle devoid of insults. Laying some bars punctuated with wordplay to exhibit his level of lyricism, Lyrical Joe noted that he deserved the award because he was on top of the game within the year under review.



“The opportunity was gold and you know that field is mine,” he rapped as he expressed that although he loves Amerado, the Kumasi-based rapper did not deserve the trophy.

The 5th edition of the scheme came off at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre, on March 19, 2022. Dubbed ‘More Than Music’, the event saw musicians win awards for their works, including Amerado who walked home with the Rapper of the Year and EP of the Year awards.



For Lyrical Joe, the tagline for the 5th edition is questionable because his performance on ‘5th August’ was better than Amerado’s on ‘Best Rapper’.



“If it’s beyond the music, how did anything win over it?” Lyrical Joe asked. “If they keep neglecting the mason, awards will keep being uncompleted like a building. All my works got guards, didn’t need security men.”



The selection of nominees for the Rapper of the Year category is based on a performance on a song. Amerado’s ‘Best Rapper’ beat competition from Eno Barony’s ‘God Is A Woman’, ‘Joe Kay’s ‘Hayaye’, ‘Jey B’s ‘Cold’, Medikal’s Stop It’, Sarkodie’s ‘Rollies N Cigars’, ‘Strongman’s ‘Flawless’ and Lyrical Joe’s ‘5th August’.





Below are the two songs.







