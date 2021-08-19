Lyrical beef is allowed so far as it doesn't lead to chaos - Barima Sidney

Ghanaian Musician, Barima Sidney

Iconic Hiplife legend Barima Sidney christened Sidney Kofi Ofori, has revealed his support for beefing among Hip-Hop artistes so far as it doesn’t lead to the pulling of cutlasses.

“Without beef, the music industry will be boring, so it’s good that once in a while, some artistes beef each other so far as it’s a healthy beef,” he said in an interview with Amansan Krakye.



He added on Kastle FM in Cape Coast, “It shouldn’t be beef that will lead to the pulling of cutlasses, but through the battle of lyrics as for that one it makes the industry exciting, so I support beefing”.



The ‘Scent No’ hitmaker, who is 25 years in the Ghana music scene, disclosed on the Kastle Entertainment Show that beefing among artistes should be lyrical, but it shouldn’t escalate into chaos.

“Because our fight is done with lyrics, so sometimes so far as it doesn’t escalate to another level, beef is allowed when it comes to the Hip-Hop industry,” he told the host.



Beefing among Ghanaian rappers dates back to the days of Obrafour and Lord Kenya with the likes of Sarkodie and M.anifest, Strongman and Medikal, Obibini and Amerado joining lately.