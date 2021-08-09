Lyrical dexterity, established superiority: The Amerado experience on Tim Westwood TV

Rapper, Amerado

Over the years, the appearance of Ghanaian rappers on Tim Westwood TV has become an occasion that attracts eyeballs.

The pedigree of the show host Tim Westwood, a British DJ and presenter; and the clout the show carries, are some of the reasons rappers will not hesitate to be on the show to exhibit rap prowess. And without a shred of doubt, the show gives some sort of validation – trip and become a laughing stock; excel and get hailed!



By far, the most popular freestyle on the show among the Ghanaian populace is Sarkodie’s which was delivered in December 2011. His attitude, delivery, and style left a lasting impression on music lovers.



The likes of M.anifest, Quamina MP, Kwesi Arthur, Strongman, Medikal, have all taken their turns and the time was ripe for Amerado who subsequently proved his mettle.



Kumerica vibes

Amerado first acknowledged budding rappers, including Kofi Jamar, who have popularized the Kumerica movement and moved on to give shout out to his management team – the Mic Burners.



Marketing music industry, raw materials



Like Medikal, Amerado projected Ghana in his rap verse by touting some of the country’s products and achievements. The senior national soccer team Black Stars, raw materials like cocoa and gold were not left out in Amerado’s attempt to sell Ghana to the rest of the world. Guess what? He did so in the English language.



“Why switching now from my mother tongue? Because I’m bidding high for my Ghana man. Trying to win it hard from the other man,” he explained the reason for the switch.

Amerado delved into the history of Ghana’s indigenous Highlight music and corrected an erroneous impression that the genre is non-Ghanaian but Nigerian.



“Nigeria, they copy and claim that they rule it. Cool. I call that the false philosophy,” he rapped.



While acknowledging Nigeria’s Burna Boy who has won the BET Best International Act award on three consecutive occasions, Amerado sold some of Ghana’s exploits saying “Watch out for Eugene and KiDi. King Promise, Fameye, Darko got the Vibes (Darko Vibes), Kelvynboy, Wolarsi.”



Mentioning Beyonce’s collaboration with Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy with Keri Hilson, Amerado emphasized that Africa and for that matter, Ghana “got the groove” hence, “DJ Khaled should make a move” because the continent has what his album requires.

He wooed investors to establish businesses in Ghana and “do legit business” because an enabling environment has been created for businesses to thrive.



Ills in the music industry



Amerado touched on some cankers bedeviling the music industry and called for them to be abolished. Among others, he mentioned the stifling of creativity and the act of shutting doors to budding musicians.



Supremacy

Having addressed the aforementioned topics, Amerado showed class trumpeting his capabilities as a rapper and why he is on top of his game.



Since the tape was released, Amerado has been commended by music enthusiasts for a good job done.



Watch Amerado's performance from the 10th minute of the video below



