Lyricism: Rappers who sing are superior to singers – Opanka

Opanka

Tema-based rapper Opanka has opined that rappers who sing are superior to strict singers when it comes to the art of lyricism and songwriting.

“Rappers who sing, their pen-game is number one more than singers. Trust me,” he passionately stated on CTV’s ‘Time with the Stars’ on Thursday 11 August 2022.



“This is because they fuse the rap style into the singing and because of this, the rapper has a whole lot [to say] in their so called singing. So when you listen to a rapper singing – number one!” the rapper who sings on his latest release buttressed.

He went ahead to demonstrate his point to host Larry Bozzle and viewers by a spontaneous performance of some lyrics and rhymes from his new song titled ‘Enye Betee (It’s Not Easy)’.



Some Ghanaian rappers who also sing are Obrafour, Kwesi Arthur, Black Sherif, Darkovibes, Samini and Abrewa Nana to name a few.