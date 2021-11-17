M.anifest announces tracklist for ‘Madina To The Universe’ album

Ghanaian rapper, M.anifest

Prolific African rapper, M.anifest, has released the track list for his much-anticipated album, ‘Madina To The Universe’.

Premiering live on all Digital Streaming Platforms (DSPs) with 15 songs on Thursday, November 18, the album will have a rich roster of local and international artists including Ghana’s M3nsa, Moliy, American rapper Vic Mensa, as well as Nigeria’s Patoranking and Ladipoe. Adekunle Gold is tapped for “Game Over” (track 8) and Tanzanian-born, London-based musical artist Tiggs da Author is also recruited for “E No Easy” (track 12).



“It’s been a painstaking journey molding these tracks into the beauties they are and stringing them together as one cohesive piece,” Manifest said in a tweet unveiling the cover art and tracklist of the project. “Grateful to all my collaborators for showing up and showing out. Madina To The Universe this Thursday. Love is love”



The much-anticipated album of the godMC, which is inspired by Madina – the community he grew up in – will sum up to be his fifth full-length album



“Madina is my ‘village’ within my city,” M.anifest said in a note posted to announce the album’s release date. “A formative place for me as a child. Beyond memories it is where my mom and grandma still live, alongside colourful people and places that have shaped the window through which I see the world,” he continued.



A rap icon on the continent, with six acclaimed projects spanning over a decade, countless awards over his career and over three million fans on social media, M.anifest is one of the most revered figures in the African music scene.



Described as one of the foremost rappers on the continent by The Guardian, with further acclaim from the likes of BBC, CNN and Revolt, his musical reach extends well beyond Africa, with collaborations that range from Damon Albarn and Red Hot Chilli Peppers; Flea, to Erykah Badu and Tigga Da Author, to Kojey Radical and Burna Boy, among others. His fifth studio album Madina To The Universe – stylised as MTTU – arrives in 2021 to further solidify his iconic status within the African music landscape.

On September 8, 2016, M.anifest officially launched his last album “Nowhere Cool” to positive reviews. It featured Ghana’s Worlasi and Cina Soul, as well as South Africa’s Tumi Molekane and Nomisupasta.



The Nowhere Cool project is a conceptual album. The album opens with a titular track, Nowhere Cool, which talks about the uncertainty of being creative in Ghana. On Good-Bye, the album’s final track, M.anifest and Brymo take turns to sing about the loss of a loved one, signified by the fact that the album is now out of their hands and in the care of their fans.



Between the two tracks, the album is filled with songs that talk about the invisible man and his struggles (Invisible) and the aspirations of a poor man (Rich People Problems). Despite the verses about human struggles, Nowhere Cool includes the promise of a brighter end, which is captured on Now Here Cool, an anagram to the album title.



M.anifest has described ‘Nowhere Cool’ as his best project yet. Its title came from a short story of the same name by foremost Ghanaian author and poet, Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo.



You can pre-save the album via this link.



