M.anifest expresses admiration for Amaarae

M.anifest and Amaarae

M.anifest eulogises Amaarae

Musician hails Amaaree for being unique



Amaarae's audience appeal increases



M.anifest has appreciated Amaarae for being different in her music after she made it to the top 100 on the chart.



He mentioned that to be an artiste means to go on a path different from others and that’s exactly what Amaarae is doing.



“Anybody that has been successful from Ghana has been bold and charted a new path. You’ve seen what is happening with Amaarae. Well, she may not be popular in Ghana but it doesn’t matter because now she is charting on the US Billboard charts, nobody has done it and that is what I’m talking about”, he said in an interview with Graphic Showbiz.



He also noted that “If you are an artiste, you know you don’t have plenty of resources but you have to use your creativity to break new grounds”.

Amaarae is mostly known for her unique appearance that comes with different colours on her hair and glasses. She is known for her representation of gender and race in her music.



Born on July 4, 1994, Amaarae, known in private life as Ama Serwah Genfi, has collaborated with local artists and put out a few non-album singles before releasing her debut 6-track EP, Passionfruit Summers in 2017.



Fast forward to 2020 and Amaarae has released a song ‘Sad Girlz Luv Money’ featuring Moliy. The piece is on her debut album ‘The Angel You Don't Know’. The single is making her a household name around the world. Only after it was remixed with a feature from Kali Uchis, she then became a viral hit on social media and streaming platforms, charting globally.



Meanwhile, Amaarae has shared her under 100 billboard achievements on her Instagram, listing all the other platforms her song is doing well on and the number of people who have used her song on TikTok counting well over 1.7 million and more.



“Sad Girlz have entered the CHART(S)** $GLM REMIX FT @kaliuchis #1 Shazamed song on planet earth. #1 Spotify global viral chart & #1 Spotify viral USA chart. #29 UK TOP 40 Singles Chart. #5 Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100. #11 Billboard World Album Sales Chart. The Angel You Don’t Know Album Debuts on Billboard World Albums Chart #12. 1.7 Million Tik Tok Videos in a week. The movement is really just getting started.” she listed.