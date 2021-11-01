Mövenpick Glamorous Friday Nights re-introduced

The night event is set to be re-introduced on 5th November 2021

Source: Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel

First Friday night is set to be re-introduced on 5th November 2021 at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra's newly created 5-star terrace.

The highly anticipated corporate night event seeks to give attendees after their busy week-long activities a unique opportunity to relax, network, hang out, dance, drink, and enjoy some good music by respected disk jockeys, DJ Mensah, DJ Allegation, and weekly guest DJs.



The Simply Irresistible event is set to begin at 7 pm local time and the expected dress code is smart or sophisticated.

The popular event was put on hold due to the rise of the coronavirus in Ghana. As Ghana currently gains ground in the fight against the virus through vaccines and the adherence to safety protocols laid down by the government and health professionals, this event will continue to provide guests with a wonderful experience every Friday of each new month.