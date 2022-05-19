0
MCE promises to ensure calm is restored in Nkoranza

Nkoranza The disturbances were triggered by the killing of a police suspect

Thu, 19 May 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

The Municipal Chief Executive for Nkoranza South (MCE), Daniel Owuredu, says he is working together with the security forces to ensure that calm is restored in Nkoranza.

This comment by the MCE follows the death of Albert Akwasi Donkor, is a footballer and digital television installer.

Donkor is said to have been picked up from his Nkoranza South home by armed officers at 2:00am on April 24, 2022 in an unregistered vehicle on an anti-armed robbery operation.

Police sources reportedly told the family the deceased was hit by a bullet by a supposed member of an armed robbery gang when the victim was leading them to other accomplices.

But the family accused the Police of masterminding the killing of an innocent man adding that Albert may have been targeted after he chanced on a robbery operation involving some police officers.

He is said to have divulged information on the alleged robbery to some friends, only to be picked up by police the next day.

The youth from the neighbouring towns on Tuesday 17th May 2022 stormed Nkoranza to block roads and prevent the police and other security personnel from entering Nkoranza in solidarity with Albert Akwasi Donkor

Reacting to the development with host of Atinka FM’s Drive, Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, the Municipal Chief Executive for Nkoranza South, Daniel Owuredu, stated that the Municipal assembly will ensure that calm is restored in Nkoranza.

He revealed that the traditional leaders in the community have also engaged the angry youth to calm the tensions.

“By the Grace of God the security personnel are doing their best to ensure that the issue does not escalate. We all want the best for Nkoranza and so we will do just that. He is from a family and I believe the family should have access to first-hand information. We will follow the case,” MCE Daniel Owuredu told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.

