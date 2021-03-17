MOG Music's wife helped me to connect with her husband for collaboration - JOA

Source: Skbeatz Records

Emerging gospel music diva, Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo has disclosed how interestingly, she was able to connect with award winning gospel artiste, Nana Yaw Boakye, well known as MOG Music, for a collaboration.

In an exclusive interview with filmmaker Skbeatz Records on the 'Exclusive Interview Show', Jacquelyn revealed that she was able to get connection with the "Oh Be lifted" crooner through his amazing wife.



"I went through the usual process though to get him on board but the wife played a major. She's amazing ", she said.



Not long ago, Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo hosted her first musical concert 'JOA Live', a virtual praise and worship program which was broadcast Live on Ceek.com.



The 'JOA Live' program had MOG Music and another new gospel entrant Jehoshaphat Acquah on the bill.

Jacquelyn is a talented songwriter, composer and singer who is gradually becoming a daily talk on lips of gospel music lovers.



She has shared stage with Joe Mettle, Akesse Brempong, Christ's Bloodline Crew Inc., Efe Grace, Emmanuel Smith(Ghanaian UK-Based gospel singer), Navah Music and a host of others.



Jacquelyn is currently out with her new track "This Love"





