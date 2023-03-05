0
MOG Music, wife display ‘sexy’ dance moves as they clock 10 years in marriage

Mog Bujikh.png MOG and his wife

Sun, 5 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Gospel musician, MOG Music, and his wife Emelda Boakye-Yiadom celebrated their 10th marriage anniversary on March 2, 2023.

MOG Music, known in private life as Nana Yaw Boakye-Yiadom, shared beautiful photos of him and his wife and their married journey which started 10 years ago.

In a video sighted by GhanaWeb the couple who looked visibly in love was seen dancing closely behind each other at a ceremony.

MOG in a separate Instagram post reaffirmed his love for his wife and assured her that there will be no turning back.

He wrote: “10 years ago, today we started this journey. It’s been 10 Years in Glory, 10 Years in Patience, 10 years in love, and 10 Years in the hands of God. Happy 10th wedding anniversary baby. I will love to do infinity years with you. There is no turning back. We moveeee.”

Related Articles: