MP bid: LilWin must do some underground works, come to me for guidelines – Kwaku Manu

Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu, has asked his colleague, LilWin, to approach him for some guidelines if he wants to be successful in his quest to become a member of parliament.

He said there are a few things the actor needs to correct if he wants to be successful in his bid.



Lil Win made a surprising foray into the political arena, announcing his intention to run for the parliamentary seat in the Afigya Kwabre South constituency.



According to him, his decision to embark on the political journey stems from the encouragement and backing he received from local chiefs and elders within the constituency.



“In October of last year, I found myself in a situation where a group of elders approached me. They had already discussed the possibility of me becoming their MP as an independent candidate. In our region, many of the youths face hardships stemming from drug and alcohol issues. So, I think if I come, I will focus on jobs… because there are no jobs, they are engaging in all kinds of deviant behaviours,” he stated.

But responding to this, Kwaku Manu, in an interview with One Ghana TV stated,



“I don’t think he will contest. At some point, everyone brags on social media. He won’t contest. He should come for some guidelines. He shouldn’t contest now; he has to do some homework first. There are certain things you’d have to do if you want to become an MP. For instance, he should start from the grassroots. He has to build his fan base from there, support them.”



Citing an example of someone who failed to do these underground works and lost in his MP contest, Kwaku Manu said,



“If I tell you the amount of money Kweku Bonsam spent in his constituency, you’d be amazed. He established huge infrastructure including markets and so on, yet at the end of the day, he was disappointed. For instance, if I want to become an MP, I’ll spend some ten years doing underground work.”





