MPs and married men wanted to sleep with me before they help me – Tiktok influencer Portia Wekia

Portia Wekia.png Portia Wekia, Tik-toker

Fri, 11 Mar 2022 Source: SammyKay Media

Popular Ghanaian tik-toker and former 2018 TV3 Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2nd runner-up, Portia Wekia, has recounted her struggles when she first came to Accra.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, the pretty tik-toker revealed how old and married men had wanted to sleep with her before they could help her when she traveled all the way from the northern part of Ghana to settle in Accra after the pageant.

According to her, she got stranded in Accra and there was an instance where an MP had promised to help her after the GMB contest but wanted to sleep with her before he could offer the help and because she refused him he turned his back on her and left her to her fate.

But Portia added that, the Grace of God and her determination to change her story has sustained her and brought her this far in life.

Watch video below

Source: SammyKay Media
