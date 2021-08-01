'MTN is stingy like Delay' - Afia Schwar mocks company's cake, GH¢50 data to Oswald

Delay (left) and Afia Schwarzenegger

Socialite and mdia personality Afia Schwarzenegger has slammed telecommunication giants, MTN, bescribing them as 'stingy.'

This follows the company's involvement in 9-year-old Oswald's 'Our day' wish list donations, a viral event that happened late this week.



The 'Our day list' generated a lot of response with more than 50 corporate and business entities trooping to the Christ Ambassadors School to support the young Oswald and make his wish come true.



MTN presented the boy with a branded cake and internet data which is valued at GHc50.



This drew a lot of ridicule from many Ghanaian as MTN's gesture was pale in comparison to that of Vodafone.



Speaking on her Instagram page, Afia Schwar has blasted MTN for being stingy like her former boss and TV personality Delay.



The 'Our Day' moment happened after a primary four pupil's final day of the school term wish was posted on Twitter before it went viral attracting individual and cooperate response and interest.

