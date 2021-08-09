MUSIGA, More Moves Entertainment to recruit unsung heros for international festival

Acting MUSIGA President, Bessa Simons

Source: Freddie Johnson, Contributor

Acting President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons, has announced the union's collaboration with More Moves Entertainment Ltd on a nationwide hunt for unsung talent to amplify their careers through international festivals starting in 2022.

In a speech delivered at the launch of 2022 Made In Ghana UK Festival on August 5 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Accra, Bessa Simons said: "This is a really thrilling moment for me as we launch the Made In Ghana-UK Festival 2022. For MUSIGA, this is a huge opportunity to continue to showcase Ghanaian music to the UK audience.”



On their part, he said, MUSIGA would embark on a nationwide talent hunt to select two upcoming musicians or unsung heros who will join the festival in the UK next March to showcase their talents.



Confirming this collabo, co-CEO of More Moves Entertainment, Evans Nana Boateng said: "The selected upcoming musicians will be nurtured and mentored to become accomplished musicians, able to rub shoulders with their colleagues globally".

Commercial Director of More Moves Entertainment, Maxwell Boateng added that details of this project is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.



Made in Ghana UK Festival 2022, is a two-day event in London in March which seeks to create the biggest platform in the UK to promote Ghanaian TALENT, Tourism, Culture, Products & Services.