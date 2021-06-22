MUSIGA endorses DJs Union of Ghana

Merqury Quaye with Bessa Simons

Source: Doreen Avio, Contributor

The leadership of the DJs Union of Ghana (DJUGA) has met the acting President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) to discuss matters of mutual interest to facilitate the development of Ghana’s music industry.

The DJUGA delegation included one of it’s patrons, Rev Azigiza, the Founder, Merqury Quaye and Acting Vice President, Hubert Kofi Anti.



The discussions included areas of possible collaboration to promote Ghanaian music and capacity building programmes among others.



On his part, the acting President of MUSIGA, Bessa Simons expressed his excitement at the partnership saying, "Our musicians need the support of the DJs to promote their works and Ghana Music."



The Founder of DJUGA, Merqury Quaye, noted, "Both DJs and musicians need each other to succeed and this relationship will ensure just that."

One time award-winning DJ and dancer who is one of the patrons of DJUGA, Rev Azigiza spoke of the synergies that such a relationship can generate and applauded the initiative for DJUGA and the whole idea which should result in the massive promotion of Ghanaian music.



With membership around 1,000, the DJs’ Union Of DJUGA was formed this year to cater for the interests of DJs in Ghana, with an objective to secure the organization of all DJs for mutual protection and advancement.



