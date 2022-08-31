MUSIGA to organize seminar on leveraging digital tools for career enhancement

Official artwork for the project

Source: MUSIGA

As part of the capacity-building programmes planned by the national leadership of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) to improve the capacities of members in particular and musicians, in general, to remain competitive in the ever-changing music industry, the union is organising an event on September 2, 2022.

Dubbed 'leveraging digital tools for career enhancement', the event will be held at 10am at Virtual Hub GH, East Legon, Accra. The event will also serve as a training of trainers workshop since we cannot possibly reach all musicians nationwide directly.



The project is supported by Music in Africa Foundation. The Music In Africa Foundation is a non-profit organization formed on 27 July 2013 in Kenya. The Foundation is officially registered in South Africa.



Aims and objectives of Music in Africa Foundation



The broad objectives of the Music in Africa Foundation include (but are not limited to):



• providing reliable and useful information that promotes the African music sector and its operators;



• connecting and promoting exchange between music operators from, or related to, Africa and its diasporas;



• promoting and encouraging the creation of content by Africans, about Africa or related to Africa and its diasporas;



• improving the distribution, accessibility, and viability of such content;



• promoting the spirit of entrepreneurship in the African music sector;

• enhancing music education;



• facilitating and promoting, through research, development, and education, the use by professionals and audiences of current and future technologies; and



• providing one single and viable access point for all of the above that links existing initiatives, services, and resources.



Why this project?



The music industry today is very different from the industry just two decades ago. Previously, the main form of sales for the industry was physical sales of CDs and vinyl.



These days apart from a few markets, sales are largely digital with streaming services and monetization via social media and other digital platforms as the main source of sales for physical products. Even in the area of merchandising, online transactions are replacing physical merchandising.



Even in the area of collaboration, musicians no longer need to be together physically to collaborate. They can now work jointly on projects using digital tools and spaces. Another factor is the changing sources of revenue for artistes. These days, sponsorships and endorsements are crucial sources of revenue for some artistes. In this regard, artistes with veritable brands with huge online presence attract the best sponsorships.



It is therefore imperative that musicians and other industry players fully understand the rapidly changing industry and the new tools available. It is also essential for industry players – from musicians to their management to understand the need for unique brands and why artistes should develop and maintain a solid brand they can leverage.



This capacity-building programme will therefore equip industry players from artistes to their management with the necessary skills, expertise and networks to be able to successfully build and manage their brands and also navigate the ever-changing music landscape to enjoy the fruits of their creativity.

It is also vital that musicians and their handlers are well equipped to balance their acts between digital platforms and physical sales and how to achieve an equilibrium that will assist them to maximize their revenues from their creativity.



This training programme has therefore become necessary in view of the music industry’s move from analog recordings and physical sales to digital recordings, collaborations and digital sales platforms and the need to equip our industry practitioners with the wherewithal to compete favorably in the global market place.



The multiplicity of digital sales platforms plus the knowledge and skills necessary to successfully navigate the terrain and monetize the outputs of musicians makes it essential for this project in Ghana.



Considering the fact that the music sector is among the fastest growing export sectors of the global service economy according to UNCTAD and is a major provider of employment developing the capacities of players in the sector becomes imperative.



In countries like Ghana and Nigeria, due to the growing popularity of Afrobeat, artistes are making revenues from digital and streaming platforms although there is an absence of any reliable data to that effect, the opportunities for performances on the global sale points to the market opportunities available to musicians.



Finally, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, revenue opportunities via live concerts with product placements that are streamed online opened up although not many Ghanaian musicians were able to take advantage of the opportunities. It is against this backdrop that this project is necessary to equip musicians with the wherewithal to take advantage of the opportunities available to them.



TOPICS:



1. The New Music Business



The music scene is rapidly changing and the skills and knowledge required can be daunting. This session exposes participants to the rapidly changing music business, how to navigate the terrain, and showcases opportunities available to talents in the digital era.

2. Managing Your Brand



In this competitive music business, only viable brands thrive. How does one develop and manage a thriving brand? Participants will be taken through timeless brand building and brand management principles.



3. Making Money in the Digital Space



Talent alone does not guarantee success in the music business in this digital era. The session will take participants through various ways of generating revenue in the digital era and how to leverage the various digital tools available.



RESOURCE PERSONS



1. Professor Emmanuel Akyeampong – Managing Your Brand



2. Kwabena Ofei Kwadey Nkrumah – Making Money in the Digital Space



3. Ahuma Bosco Ocansey – The New Music Business



Multimedia Outcomes from the Project will be:

1. Live Streams – MUSIGA Facebook platform, website? Instagram



2. Video production of seminars



3. Digital manuals -



4. Podcasts



The participants will be given training kits (Digital Manual) to organize training sessions in their regions. These trained participants along with the three national trainers will form a mentorship Corp to support the beneficiaries of the training programme.