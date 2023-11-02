MXBeatz Music Festival: Bringing the beat of Ghana’s favourite music show to the live stage

Edem is billed to perform at the event

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

After three years of setting the rhythm on television and online platforms, MXBeatz is set to make a grand entrance into the event music scene with the inaugural MXBeatz Music Festival.

Airing since its inception on MX24 TV and online, MXBeatz is a name synonymous with the pulsating heart of Ghana’s music industry. Now, the beloved show is embarking on a thrilling new journey – a countrywide music festival aimed at bringing together hundreds of music enthusiasts to experience live performances from a stellar lineup of artists and DJs.



The MXBeatz Music Festival, originally hosted by the iconic DJ Vyrusky and the charismatic Jason ELA, will kick off at Alliance Francaise in Accra on Saturday, November 25th.



This first-of-its-kind event will feature an array of Ghana’s finest musical talents, including DJ Lord, DJ Wallpaper, DJ Mzorstin, amongst other renowned DJs and MCs, promising an unparalleled entertainment experience.

The stage will be ablaze with performances from some of the hottest names in the industry. The first wave of artists includes the likes of Edem, Ko-Jo Cue, J.Derobie, Lali X Lola, Maya Blu, DSL and more, ensuring that the festival showcases the diversity and vibrancy of Ghanaian music.



Attendees can expect nothing short of a sensational spectacle that will resonate with fans of all ages and musical tastes.



"We are thrilled to bring the MXBeatz experience to life in a way that has never been done before," said Jason ELA of MX24. "MXBeatz has always been more than just a show; it's a celebration of our culture and the incredible talent we have here in Ghana. This festival will capture the essence of what MXBeatz stands for – music, energy and the spirit of the diverse Ghanaian sound.”