Maame Serwaa body-shamed for bridesmaid attire

Kumawood actress, Clara Amoateng Benson, popularly known as Maame Serwaa, has become a topic for discussion by social media users after a new picture of her surfaced online.



In a post that was shared on Instagram by Tiktoker, Asantewaa, the two celebrities shared a photo standing side by side, drawing a lot of attention to themselves, but mostly towards Maame Serwaa because of what she was wearing.



Wearing an exposing V-cut dress, the greater parts of the actress's breast were on full display, looking as though they wanted to fall off.



This has caught the attention of many social users, who have been reacting to the post.

“It seems like her dress is giving up on the bustline, please let's choose our closet right. Just my opinion tho,” an Instagram user commented.



Another said, “The breasts are falling aaaaah,” while another expressed shock saying, “Eiiiii Maame Serwaa what a breast.”



Meanwhile, the Kumawood icon recently had social media going wild when she shared a video at the gym working out seductively with her full body on display.



In parts of the video, she was seen taking mirror selfies and admiring her curves while she placed focus on her butt.



In another part of that video, she placed the camera right under her bum as she did her squats, also causing a stir on social media.