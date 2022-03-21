14
Menu
Entertainment

Maame Serwaa body-shamed for bridesmaid attire

Maame Serwaa Breast Maame Serwaa dressed for a wedding

Mon, 21 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Maame Serwaa gets social media talking

Maame Serwaa bedazzles social media users

Maame Serwaa pictured with Tiktoker, Asantewaa

Kumawood actress, Clara Amoateng Benson, popularly known as Maame Serwaa, has become a topic for discussion by social media users after a new picture of her surfaced online.

In a post that was shared on Instagram by Tiktoker, Asantewaa, the two celebrities shared a photo standing side by side, drawing a lot of attention to themselves, but mostly towards Maame Serwaa because of what she was wearing.

Wearing an exposing V-cut dress, the greater parts of the actress's breast were on full display, looking as though they wanted to fall off.

This has caught the attention of many social users, who have been reacting to the post.

“It seems like her dress is giving up on the bustline, please let's choose our closet right. Just my opinion tho,” an Instagram user commented.

Another said, “The breasts are falling aaaaah,” while another expressed shock saying, “Eiiiii Maame Serwaa what a breast.”

Meanwhile, the Kumawood icon recently had social media going wild when she shared a video at the gym working out seductively with her full body on display.

In parts of the video, she was seen taking mirror selfies and admiring her curves while she placed focus on her butt.

In another part of that video, she placed the camera right under her bum as she did her squats, also causing a stir on social media.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Edward Enninful finally marries longtime boyfriend
Five major decisions made by gov't to rescue Ghana’s economy
It's time for disastrous Ofori-Atta to go home – Ablakwa
Black Stars players who have arrived in camp so far
Why the Black Stars are trending on social media
We are Ghana, we have what it takes to beat Nigeria - Black Stars coach Otto Addo
We are ready - Chris Hughton sends warning to Nigeria
I’ll sue the military band if the man I slapped isn’t arrested - Afia Schwarzenegger
'I'm safe in the custody of my own people' - Slain L/Cpl Nyame's words to girlfriend
Ghanaians slam GFA over inaccessibility of GFA app