Maame Serwaa makes a big comeback to social media with hot video

Kumawood star, Maame Serwaa

If you are one of the few who have missed the presence of popular Kumawood actress, Clara Benson aka Maame Serwaa on social media, it appears she has plans of coming back sooner than later.

The talented young lady, who seems to have taken a personal decision to take a break away from all the drama associated with the Ghanaian social media space has been seen posting stuff on her Instagram story in the last few days.



Also, zionfelix.net has also chanced on a new video of Maame Serwaa as she flaunted her enviable front goods her mama gave her — indicating her return is imminent.



This latest video of her which we sighted not ago has seen some fans jubilate massively.

See the video below for yourself



