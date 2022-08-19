3
Maame Serwaa's sultry 23rd birthday photos

MAAME SERWAA ACTOR FN.png Actress, Maame Serwaa

Fri, 19 Aug 2022

Young actress Maame Serwaa who is famed for her child role in Kumawood movies turned 23 on Friday, August 19.

Taking to her Instagram page to celebrate with her over 390,000 followers, the actress shared two photos that captured her posing with her peach-themed cake.

Wearing a nude bodycon dress that complemented her skin, Maame Serwaa, real name, Clara Benson, showed cleavage in her official birthday photos, which has generated reactions from social media users.

"Having A Cake And Eating It Too. BIG 23," she captioned the images.

Also, the actress who has been missing from the movie scene for some time now highlighted a tattoo on her right hand that read 'Young Legend'.

Fans who took over her Instagram comment session left well wishes for the birthday girl.













OPD/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
