7
Menu
Entertainment

Maame Serwaa speaks after she was body-shamed

Maame Serwaa Breast Oo Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa

Tue, 22 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Maame Serwaa claps back at haters

Maame Serwaa causes a stir on social media with wedding dress

Maame Serwaa captured at wedding

Kumawood actress, Clara Amoateng Benson, popularly known as Maame Serwaa, has reacted to people body-shaming her after pictures and videos of her at a wedding caused a stir on social media.

The actress who was a bridesmaid at a wedding ceremony of a friend donned in an exposing V-cut dress with greater parts of her breast on full display.

This moved social media users to chastise her over her wardrobe malfunction.

In what appeared to be a response, Maame Serwaa in a post she shared on Instagram on March 22, 2022, said, “People talking behind your back are behind you for a reason”. The post came with a chic picture.

Reacting to the post shared by the actress, a user said “Periodt girl just do what you wanna do ” while a second said, “Yes because they can’t Stand to your face.”

Another added saying, “This is who u r so forget them koraa.I just love ur shape.”

Check the reactions below





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why Bawumia is mute on the economy – Obed Asamoah explains
'Make amends with the people of Volta region' - Obed Asamoah to Mahama
Official: Ghana announce 27-man squad for Nigeria games
Official: Ghana announce 27-man squad for Nigeria games
Official: Ghana announce 27-man squad for Nigeria games
Official: Ghana announce 27-man squad for Nigeria games
We can’t find Bawumia, the dollar has arrested him – Mahama
We can’t find Bawumia, the dollar has arrested him – Mahama
Government to review free SHS, NABCO – Oppong Nkrumah
2020 elections: Opoku-Agyemang made no impact - Obed Asamoah