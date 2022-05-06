Maame Yeboah Asiedu and Nana Agradaa drag each other online

Maame Yeboah Asiedu and Evangelist Patricia Asiedua (Nana Agradaa)

Maame Yeboah Asiedu labels Nana Agradaa a fake prophet

Nana Agradaa attacks Maame Yeboah Asiedu online



‘Repented’ Agraada holds deliverance session for church members



Popular marriage counselor cum Rev. minister, Maame Yeboah Asiedu and Evangelist Patricia Asiedua (Nana Agradaa) are at each other’s throats after the former claimed that the latter isn’t a genuine woman of God.



Maame Yeboah Asiedu after analyzing videos where Agradaa was spotted organizing a prophetic anointing and healing service has described her as fake.



She said Nana Agradaa’s intent is to dupe Ghanaians with what she labeled as ‘fake repentance’.



Seemingly disgusted by her actions, Maame Yeboah also established in a Facebook live session that Agradaa hasn’t changed from her old ways, but rather hiding under the cloak of Christianity to swindle Ghanaians.

“Some days ago, you said you were under the anointing. You held a fake prophetic service and you’re not even ashamed. You have been swindling people since your fetish priestess days and even now that you claimed to have repented, you haven’t changed. You think the term prophetess, is a child’s play? You think being a prophet is meant for foolish people like you? When people doubted your repentance, I was one of the people that stood to defend you. Now look?



Nothing has changed. Send this video to Agradaa and tell her I said she won’t succeed. God’s word isn’t a joke. Is your deliverance even complete? How do you even deliver people when you (Agradaaa) need to be worked on,” She fumed.



Shortly after Maame Yeboah Asiedu’s outburst, Agradaa responded with a more scathing attack on the marriage counselor.



Not only did she bathe Maame Yeboah with insults but also raised some damning allegations against her.



Watch the video below:









