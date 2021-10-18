Maasany describes music as a calling

Masaany Mansa Musa, Reggae and dancehall artiste

Ghanaian Reggae and dancehall artiste, Masaany Mansa Musa, has mentioned that one must be called to do music, just like it happened to him.

He stated that he noticed this when he started doing music officially in 2005 and, described the journey as a good one, “although it has not been easy.”



“Before music, I was a footballer. The love for music was always there and I really wanted to pursue it but I kept procrastinating,” he revealed.



In an interview on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, with Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess, he said, “Music is a calling and sometimes when you are being called, you have to do it. It does not necessarily mean you make an income out of it because the money might come or it might not.”



According to him, you have to pursue music once you realize it is what you have been called to do.

“You may not know but, a lot of people out there are looking up to you so when you are called, you have to do it,” he said.



Asked whether or not he is making money out of music, he answered saying, “yes but you should know that it is a gradual process and one has to take it one step at a time and you will get there.”



Masaany believes that he was called to do music and although he is not making much, he is content and satisfied with the little he is getting out of doing music.