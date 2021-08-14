Macall Mensah wins entertainment show host of the year At Western Music Awards

Macall is one of the most renowned media personalities in the Western Region

This year’s Entertainment Show Host of the Year award at the Western Music Awards (WMA) was won by YFM Takoradi’s Macall Mensah.

Macall is one of the most renowned media personalities in the Western Region and currently, the host of YFM Takoradi’s flagship Saturday show, Y Entertainment Podium which airs on YFM Takoradi, every Saturday from 10am to 12pm.



The show has been in existence since 2019, however, Macall took over the show as host in 2020 and up-to-date, the show is one of the most sort after entertainment shows in the Western Region.



Macall Mensah is a media personality, professional Marketer, Events MC, Fashion model, Sports enthusiast and an entrepreneur who hails from the Western Region. His ability to tackle issues head on earned him the name “The Axeman”.



He is an old student of The Nest School Complex and Adisadel College. He had his undergraduate degree at Pentecost University where he studied Bsc Business Administration with a major in Marketing.



The vociferous gentleman has built a brand on how he deals with issues across various sectors of life, but his major contribution has been in the Sports and Creative art industry. His style of delivery, frankness and thought provoking analysis has made him one of the most listened to voice on radio and TV in the Western Region.

He begun his media journey with Melody Fm as a producer of their renowned Sports Breakfast Show in 2014. In his 4 years stay at Melody fm, he rose through the ranks to finally become the Host of the Western Region’s most listened to Sports show (Sports Breakfast Show). Throughout that time he was a regular on various entertainment review shows both on radio and television, and it included Oc Showbiz Review on Skyy Power fm -that has won the Western Music Awards best entertainment review show of the year twice-, and also Connect Fm’s entertainment review show.



He was the host of the red carpet for the 3rd and 4th edition of the Western Music Awards.



Currently, he is the Communication Director of Sekondi Hasaacas Football Club. He is also the host of Y Sports and Y Entertainment Podium on the Western Region’s No. 1 radio station (YFM, 97.9mhz). He is also the Manager of De-Grace Limited (a building material departmental store ) and runs a transport company.



He is an enthusiastic creative inspired by originality and ingenuity. He is relentless, proactive and a strategic thinker with superb communication and interpersonal skills.