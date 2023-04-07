0
Maddy Maznaz takes listeners to the dance floor in new single ‘I Don’t Wanna Hold Back’

Maddy Maznaz 7 Maddy Maznaz

Fri, 7 Apr 2023 Source: Kojo Emmanuel, Contributor

Ghanaian and French multi-talented artist Magdalene Combarieu popularly known in the music industry as Maddy Maznaz, has released her first single of the year titled 'I Don't Wanna Hold Back'.

The songwriter, fashion entrepreneur, and philanthropist said her music is for young and fun-at-heart individuals across the globe.

In the song, she said she'd been holding back and had opportunities to be in the spotlight but feared she'd be killed.

According to her, she's afraid to show off the talent she has, but currently, she doesn't want to hold back on her skills.

She said that her brand vision is to empower, inspire, encourage, and educate on self-love, and self-awareness fused with traditional African values, in a nutshell, to be unapologetically strong, powerful, and beautiful.

'I Don't Wanna Hold Back' is a song for everyone and it's trending on all digital streaming platforms.

Listen to the song below:

https://bentleyrecords.lnk.to/MaddyMaznaz-IDontWannaHoldBack

