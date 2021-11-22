Made in Taadi 2021: Kofi Kinaata to host three mega events in two cities

The ‘Made in Taadi Concert’ has been scheduled for 23rd December 2021

Source: Nana Kwesi Coomson

In line with the objective of always making the Christmas festivities memorable for Kofi Kinaata fans and also giving back to society, multiple award-winning Artiste and Ghana’s Songwriter of the year, Martin King Arthur, professionally known as Kofi Kinaata is set to host his annual ‘Made in Taadi Concert’ in two cities this year.

In a press release by the Management of the Artiste, this year’s ‘Made in Taadi Concert’ is made up of three major events in Accra and Sekondi-Takoradi.



The first event is a Corporate Highlife Show at the +233 Jazz Bar and Grill in Accra.



“The first event of the much anticipated ‘Made in Taadi Concert V’ is dubbed ‘Corporate Highlife Show’ which will be held at the +233 Jazz Bar and Grill in Accra on 4th December 2021. Carefully selected Highlife Artistes together with the headliner, Kofi Kinaata has been billed to give patrons a memorable experience.”



“Aware of Kofi Kinaata’s substantial youthful fanbase, the second event of this year’s ‘Made in Taadi Concert’ will be a Capacity Building Seminar aimed at equipping the youth of Ghana with the requisite life and career development skills needed to succeed in this post-COVID era.

Scheduled for 23rd December 2021 in Sekondi-Takoradi, the seminar will be under the theme: ‘Untapped Opportunities in a pandemic era.’



The third and main event will be the ‘Made in Taadi Concert’ — An open-air concert which will see performances from some of Ghana’s finest musical talents.



It is scheduled for 24th December 2021 in Sekondi-Takoradi” a press release from the Public and Media Relations Officer of Team Move, Nana Kwesi Coomson read.