Madhaus Entertainment CEO reported dead

The news of the death of Madhaus Entertainment Chief Officer, Livingston Aik Abani, has witnessed industry players mourn the man who invested in several talents.

The Ghanaian businessman died on August 10, 2022. The cause of his death is yet to be known. However, social media users and friends have sent messages of condolences and their fondest memories of him.



Aik who described himself as a servant of God in 2021 was captured in a viral video preaching the gospel and also anointing a congregation.



Media consultant, Kelly Nii Lartey Mensa in a tribute wrote: "You once invested millions of dollars in Ghanaian artsites and entertainment people. On the day you fell, you went alone. They may not remember you but the Lord will find a place for you because of your good heart.

"I remember how MaddHaus Entertainment signed almost every musician in Ghana! hmmmm Chief! Chief! You shocked us! Rest well Aik Abani CEO of Madd Haus Entertainment!"



