Madonna collaborates with Nigerian artiste Fireboy

Madonna and Fireboy

Madonna set to release song on March 3 with Fireboy

Fireboy trends on Twitter for featuring in Madonna’s song



Nigerian artistes spotted with Hollywood A listers



American singer cum songwriter, Madonna Louise Ciccone, popularly known as Madonna, has announced that she will be releasing a song with Nigerian Afrobeat star Fireboy DML.



In a post she shared on Instagram, she revealed that she worked on the remix of her 1998 hit ‘Frozen’ off her album Ray of Light with the Nigerian icon and it would be released on March 3.



“Frozen Remix song and video featuring @fireboydml. Music drops (on) March 3rd. Video soon after! #Frozen,” Madonna wrote alongside a picture with Fireboy DML.



“Frozen” became Madonna's first single to debut at the top of the UK Singles Chart.

The song after its debut also became a worldwide commercial success and her sixth single to peak at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100.



In as much as Ghanaians are doing very well with the songs they are making, Nigerian artistes have taken the lead and are connecting with A-list artistes in Hollywood.



Recently spotted together were Justin Bieber and Omar Lay, and Rema and Lil Nas X among others.



