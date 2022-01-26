‘Mafia gang’ storms Afia Schwarzenegger’s father’s one-week celebration

Tracey Boakye [L] walking to the venue of the one-week celebration

Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah console Afia Schwarzenegger



Afia Schwarzenegger’s fellow ‘gang’ members, Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah have consoled the comedienne after they showed up at her late father’s one-week celebration, Wednesday.



Clad in black apparels, Diamond and Tracey Boakye stepped down from their Land Cruiser V8 and 4X4 Lexus respectively, and headed to the event grounds to commiserate with their dear friend over her loss.



Since the passing of Afia Schwarzenegger’s late father, her fellow ‘gang’ members have shown immense love and support.

Diamond and Tracey Boakye have been captured on several occasions on social media, paying constant visits to their bereaved friend and ‘wiping her tears’.



Prior to the incident, they shared a video of themselves having fun at an event early this year and captioned it ‘mafia gang’. Since then, they have been referred to as 'mafia gang'.



Meanwhile, other celebrities including Shelly Galley, KKD, Clemento Suarez, and others also made appearances at Afia Schwarzenegger’s late father’s one-week celebration.



The ceremony is being held at De Temple Petroleum, Achimota, with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.



Considering the level of Afia Schwarzenegger’s popularity, the event is expected to be witnessed by many celebrities, friends, and fans of the comedienne who will throng the venue to mourn with the bereaved.

Augustine Agyei, 83, died on January 17, 2022, after battling with illness for months. Afia Schwarzenegger announced the passing of her father on Instagram with a photo that captured both.



