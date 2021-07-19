Magluv confirms dating Shatta Wale

Source: Hot FM

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) behind multiple award-winning dancehall artiste Shatta Wale's Reign clothing line, Magdalene Love popularly known as Magluv has finally confirmed that she is the newest girlfriend of the 'Dancehall Commando' hitmaker.

It would be recalled that, when Shatta Wale and his second baby Mama, Shatta Michy were dating, there were allegations that Magluv was also warming the bed of the SM boss.



But speaking in an exclusive interview on 'Ay3 Hu' social talk show - hosted by Nana Ampofo on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM on Friday, July 16, 2021, Magluv revealed that at the time she started having sex with Shatta Wale, the latter was not dating Michy.



"I'm now the newest girlfriend of Shatta Wale. It's not been long since I started dating Shatta Wale, it's been 13 months," Magluv told Nana Ampofo.



According to Magluv, "At the time I had sex with Shatta Wale, he was not dating Michy. I am a woman with bountiful pride hence, wouldn't stoop that low to have sex with Shatta Wale when I am aware of his relationship with Michy."

"Looking at the way many men had wanted to date me, nothing would've enticed me into dating someone's husband," she added.



Watch the interview below:



