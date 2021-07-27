Magluv strikes again, throws shades at Emelia Brobbey after public apology

Magluv has maintained that her claims concerning Emelia Brobbey and Shatta Wale are true

After rendering a public apology to Emelia Brobbey and retracting certain damning comments she made about the actress, Shatta Wale’s new girlfriend, Magluv seems to have taken back her words.



Seemingly unapologetic about her earlier apology after being threatened with a lawsuit by Emelia Brobbey’s lawyers, Magluv has taken to Instagram to launch a new attack.



She took to her Instagram story on July 26, 2021, and wrote;

“I respect the law not them. I have no reason to lie to anybody.”



Magdalene Love popularly known as ‘Magluv’ was alleged to have accused Emelia Brobbey of having an amorous sexual affair with Shatta Wale.



In an attempt to expose Michy in a live video, Magluv erroneously revealed that Shatta Wale and Emelia were sex mates at a time he was still in a relationship with Michy.



It was in that light that the Kumawood actress through her lawyers demanded a retraction and a public apology from Magdalene over such claims which they described as ‘outrageous’.



They threatened to sue Magluv if she fails to comply with the directive within 24hours.

