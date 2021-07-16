Magluv told Shatta Wale that I am a witch - Shatta Wale's mother alleges

Source: Hot FM

Mother of multiple award-winning dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, Madam Elsie Avemegah better known as Shatta Mama has alleged that the CEO behind Shatta Wale's Reign Clothing line, Magdalen Love popularly known as Magluv told the 'Ayoo' hitmaker that she(Shatta Mama) is a witch.

Magluv, who is a childhood friend of Shatta Wale, has been implicated as one of the weighty reasons Shatta Wale had numerous fallouts with his close relations.



However, denying the allegation in a recent live video on Facebook, Magluv spilt the beans on some of the things that caused Shatta and Michy's breakup.



Among other things, Magluv alleged that Kumawood actress, Emelia Brobbey had an affair with the dancehall star behind Michy despite claiming to be her friend and adviser.



Reacting to Magluv's allegations in an interview on 'Ay3 Hu' social talk show on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM hosted by Nana Ampofo, Shatta Mama astonishingly alleged that the former told Shatta Wale she(Shatta Mama) is a witch.



According to Shatta Mama, "the reason Shatta Wale doesn't want to see me is because Magluv told him I'm a witch so he shouldn't come close to me.

"Everybody knows me in Ghana that I am a God-fearing person...but Yes, Magluv told my son that I am a witch and that the cooked rice I used to bring to him he shouldn't eat it anymore because I have been putting 'juju' in it, hence he shouldn't entertain me in his house again", Shatta Mama angrily alleged to Nana Ampofo



Extremely disdained Shatta Mama accused Magluv of masterminding the breakups between Shatta Wale and his two baby mamas (Michy and Sister)



