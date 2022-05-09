Magoo hosts ‘Women On The Frontline’ on TV XYZ

Magoo having a conversation with Prof Naana Jane

Former Municipal Chief Executive for the Suhum Municipality, Margaret Ansei (Magoo), is the host of ‘Women On The Frontline’– a new programme on TV XYZ.

The show airs at 8 PM every Sunday on the channel and on the station’s Facebook page.



The programme, which is hosted by politicians and academics, focuses on the struggles of successful women in the past and how they surmounted the challenges to become role models.



‘Women On The Frontline’ is also meant to showcase the strength, capabilities, and overall strides made by 21st-century women today.



Like their forerunners, such as Queen Yaa Asantewaa and so on, did in their days, the show will exhibit enormous potentials that reside in women and thrive on that to mentor female teenagers and young women from afar.



Magoo said the programme seeks to inspire humanity with stories of every woman she engages.



The first edition of ‘Women On The Frontline’, which was telecast on Sunday, May 1, 2022, was a conversation with former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

Prof Naana Jane, as she is affectionately called, became the first woman Vice Presidential candidate for a larger political party in Ghana – the NDC.



She has held various positions related to academia both in Ghana and Africa for years.



She is also a former Minister for Education under the erstwhile Mahama administration.



Briefing Myxyzonline.com about the programme, the General Manager for TV XYZ, Mr. Alexander Osei-Aboagye, said the programmes that run on the channel make him confident he can make TV XYZ competitive in the country.



Aboagye, after the maiden edition of a women-centred programme, indicated that his team was poised for greatness.



As a former head of production for TV XYZ for more than five years before his appointment as a General Manager in January this year, Mr. Aboagye brings on board an enviable experience in the television industry to have a fair share of the country’s audience.

“With the help of my team, we are looking at becoming a household name with our programmes that offer Ghanaians both home and abroad a platform to be part of nation-building,” he said.



With XYZ news and other current Affairs like Dwaboase (breakfast show), Ideas Exchange, Gumbe Show, and Abranaaso hosted by seasoned broadcasters, Ghanaians get to understand the nuances of governance and its gaps and how to contribute their quota to help shape the country’s democracy.



TV XYZ also has entertainment programmes like Power Entertainment every Saturday and X Zone that discusses issues in the showbiz industry.



Apart from being widely known as a channel that shows exciting movies, TV XYZ has thrilling musical shows to serve all its audience at different times.