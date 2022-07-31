Mahama’s 15-year-old daughter swoons hearts with her looks weeks after twerking video brouhaha

Farida smiles for the camera

Farida Mahama has left many social media users in awe after she appeared in videos and pictures looking more mature in her looks at her parents' 30th marriage anniversary.

In some posts that were shared on social media by blogger, GhHyper, she was captured giggling and saying 'hello' to people she came across at the ceremony dressed in a green pencil dress.



Her catchy appearance was completed wearing a long hair extension and natural toned makeup.



Farida's appearance on social media is the first in a while after a video of the 15-year-old was circulated all over social media for dancing erotically.



On July 15, 2022, Farida Mahama made waves on various social media platforms for sharing a self-recorded video on her private Snapchat story.



The one-minute and thirty-second video showed the young lady giving her followers a wild twerking lesson to the surprise of many social media users.

Before twerking, she stated that she wasn’t a professional dancer but she was going to teach her followers how to do the up-down moves.



While many social media users criticised her parents for allowing their daughter to share such an obscene video, others also defended the young lady to be left alone to enjoy herself.



Fast forward to July 31, 2022, the bubbly teenager has deleted all pictures and videos of herself on her Instagram account.





Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:







ADA/BB