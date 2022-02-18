Mahama’s son, Sharaf, buys GH₵5,000 Jacquemus bag for girlfriend

Mahama’s son acquires expensive gift for girlfriend on Val’s Day

Meet Sharaf Mahama’s girlfriend, Jasmine



Former Miss Maliaka winner rumoured to be dating Mahama’s son



Former President John Mahama’s son, Sharaf, has purchased a GH₵5,000 worth Jacquemus bag for his girlfriend, Jasmine.



Sharaf Mahama, who is said to be in an amorous relationship with Jasmine Djang, a former Miss Malaika 2020 winner, swept her off her feet on Val’s Day.



This was disclosed after Jasmine stormed Snapchat to flaunt a video of her expensive gift accompanied with screenshots of their chat which revealed their earlier discussion about it.



In the screenshots, it was captured that Jasmine prior to Val’s day had a discussion with Sharaf where she established that all she needed on the special day was a white little Jacquemus bag.

Sharaf didn’t only concur but also fulfilled his promise.



Per reports, the two love birds have been constantly flaunting their relationship on social media for a while.



Prior to Valentine’s Day, they were seen cruising on a speedboat at an unknown location.



Watch the videos below







